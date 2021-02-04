Bullying at AUT rife, processes to resolve sexual harassment inadequate, review finds

The seven-month review of bullying and harassment at AUT was sparked by allegations of stalking and sexual harassment made by former academic Dr Marisa Paterson, against Dr Max Abbott.

Hundreds of staff at Auckland’s AUT have told a university-wide review that bullying is rife, and many said their complaints were ignored.

In her report released on Thursday, Kate Davenport QC said she had heard a “raft of complaints” about the culture at the university, from the 403 staff and students she spoke to.

More than 270 people told Davenport they had been bullied or witnessed bullying, making it the single most complained-about issue, Davenport’s summary states.

The report is strongly critical of the university’s complaints processes.

READ MORE:

* New MP tells Australian Parliament: 'I was sexually harassed by NZ professor'

* 'It's not my shame': The process of speaking out as a victim of sexual harassment

* AUT Chancellor accused of lying about sex assault, harassment allegations

* AUT academic suspended pending investigation



“I find that AUT’s dispute/complaints process to resolve harassment and sexual harassment is inadequate,” it states.

The report found bullying had been raised in staff engagement surveys and other reports for four years, and although AUT said it had taken action, she could not find any “significant outward evidence” of that response.

On Thursday, AUT Vice Chancellor Derek McCormack personally apologised to those harmed.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland AUT Vice chancellor Derek McCormack has personally apologised for a culture of bullying and harassment at AUT.

“I want to apologise on behalf of the university and personally apologise to all those past and present who have been subjected to bullying or other forms of harassment and who have felt that they had nowhere to turn, or that their concerns have been ignored,” McCormack said in a video statement.

“As a university, we should have done better.”

The report found AUT did not have an “ongoing” issue with sexual harassment, as eight people identified as alleged harassers had already left the university, and one case remained tied up in Employment Court action and was subject to non-publication orders.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff AUT has apologised for not dealing with issues raised in the review.

She said AUT had no standalone sexual harassment policy and should create one, but said its “real issue” was with the way policies were applied, the behaviour of some staff and the “efficacy of the complaints resolution process”.

Davenport recommended the university pay for in-person sexual consent training for all students to “assist in minimising sexual harassment and consent issues between students”.

Supplied The report by Kate Daveport QC, found AUT did not adequately investigate claims its professor and Pro Vice Chancellor, Max Abbott ONZM, stalked and sexually harassed Dr Marisa Paterson for more than two years.

The Kate Davenport review was ordered in July, after years of alleged stalking and sexual harassment by a world-renowned gambling harm expert and AUT Pro Vice Chancellor, Max Abbott ONZM, were revealed in a Stuff #metooNZ investigation in May.

An Australian academic, Dr Marisa Patterson, told Stuff Abbott sent hundreds of sexually explicit messages to her over the course of two and a half years, and threatened her career when she cut contact with him.

Paterson sent a five-page complaint to AUT, but the university refused to carry out a formal investigation despite being requested to do so by the Vice Chancellor of the Australian National University, who was Paterson’s employer at the time.

As a result of the ongoing Stuff investigation, both Max Abbott and another Pro Vice Chancellor, Nigel Hemmington, resigned from their positions at AUT.

The Davenport review found AUT “did not sufficiently investigate Dr C’s [Dr Paterson] complaint”.

In his video statement, Derek McCormack said the university accepted all 52 of Davenport’s recommendations and was hiring Shayne Matheson, of Top Drawer Consultants, to begin implementing them “immediately”.