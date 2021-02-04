Murder charge in Omanawa homicide case

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation on McLaren Falls Rd, Omanawa

A man has been charged with the murder of a Tauranga man found dead in Omanawa in the Bay of Plenty on January 25.

Western Bay of Plenty Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said the victim can now be identified as 30-year-old Jamin Roemaata Harrison, of Tauranga.

A 51-year-old man was charged with murder on Thursday and is next due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 24 February.

Police had been called to the McLaren Falls Rd, Omanawa property, about 10pm following a report of a person being injured, a police statement at the time said.

The man was found dead on police arrival.

Police said one person was assisting with enquiries.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the rural property was down the road from the scene of a double homicide in 2020.

Nearby resident Caitlin Houghton said she heard a gunshot around 10pm.

Houghton said the history of McLarens Falls Rd sometimes played on her mind.

“You try not to think about it too much.

“Last year's murders... bodies dumped... and the other stuff that has happened.

“If you think too much about it, you’ll wander to the falls always thinking you’ll find a body.”