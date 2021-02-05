Fire crews battle massive forest blaze in Manawatū

Fire crews are battling the blaze from the ground and the sky.

Six helicopters and more than 50 personnel are battling the largest forest fire Manawatū has seen in five years.

Crews rushed to Manawatū Tangimoana forest in Oroua Downs, about 30 kilometres west of Palmerston North, just after 6pm on Thursday after the vegetation sparked alight.

Smoke filled the sky shading Himātangi and Tangimoana, as helicopters dumped thousands of litres of water on the forestry block just off Lake Rd. Firefighters cut fire breaks through the rough on Friday.

Firefighters were forced to watch the inferno, starting in five-year-old trees about 2 metres high, spread to older trees throughout the night as an external attack would have been too dangerous, principal rural fire officer Bradley Shanks told Stuff at the scene.

“We couldn't risk our crews. This is the first day we've been able to get the ground crews in properly to do some work.

“It's still uncontrolled, but we're making really good headway with the air assets and the ground crews are just starting to fight the fire.”

David Unwin/Stuff Multiple helicopters work to put out a forest fire near Himātangi Beach.

Heavy machinery was used to cut fire breaks into the dirt overnight to halt the spread of flames, but the blaze had scorched through 40ha of plantation by 7am. This had expanded to 45ha at 11.30am and was 90 per cent under control by 2.30pm.

Soldiers and air crew from the army and air force were also called in to help with fire breaks.

Helicopters from Kahu New Zealand, Rangitīkei Helicopters, Tararua Heli Work and Advanced Flight were dropping 1000 litre buckets of water from the ocean and local water sources on the blaze , with one black hawk dropping 3400l in one scoop.

It's unclear how the fire started, but an investigator specialising in wildfires had been called in, Shanks said.

He expected firefighters to be at the scene for at least seven days ensuring the fire was completely subdued, with firefighters working to create blackout lines 10 metres deep around the fire perimeter.

“We are really drying off a lot now. We need people to check old burns they’ve had in the past month, and don’t burn if you don’t have to. Hold off until April.”

Supplied Smoke billows from Himātangi as a massive blaze engulfs a forestry block.

Near the command unit stationed in a nearby paddock, a 25,000lt pool was being refilled for ground crews to extinguish the blaze.

The fire appeared to be heading towards the coast which would give the blaze a new life, Shanks said.

“The forest has a protection strip that's solely there to hold the sand dunes in place and protect the new trees growing. If [the fire] gets into there, because it’s old timber, dry as anything and unpruned it will probably take a run.”

A nearby neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said she could hear the helicopters and bulldozers rolling in throughout the night, working to control the flames.

“It's been pretty scary to watch. The glow at the lounge window was pretty impressive.

“It's pretty scary seeing it so close to home.”

Supplied A beach goer took this photo of the blaze just before midnight from Himātangi Beach.

Shanks said firefighters from across the region had been called in from various crews to battle the blaze and ensure local needs could still be met.

“We don't want to take resources away from towns. We want to maintain our cover in case anything else kicks off.”

Smoke billowed hundreds of metres into the sky as crews returned to fight the flames on Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency had expected wind to pick up however this had not happened and conditions were “currently looking good”.

People were asked to take care when passing through Lake Rd so emergency services could work safely.