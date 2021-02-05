Six helicopters and 30 firefighters battle massive forest blaze in Manawatū

A beachgoer took this photo of the blaze just before midnight from Himatangi Beach.

Six helicopters and 30 firefighters are battling a 40-hectare blaze that started in a forestry block in Manawatū overnight.

Crews rushed to Lake Rd, Oroua Downs in the Manawatū Tangimoana forest, about 30 kilometres west of Palmerston North, just after 6pm on Thursday after the vegetation sparked alight.

Heavy machinery was used to cut fire breaks into the dirt overnight to halt the spread of flames, but the blaze had scorched through 40 ha of plantation by 7am.

Smoke billowed hundreds of metres into the sky as crews returned to fight the flames on Friday morning.

Supplied Smoke billows from Himatangi as a massive blaze engulfs a forestry block.

Fire and Emergency expect the wind to pick up later this morning which will make conditions challenging for firefighters and may cause smoke drift.

People are asked to take care when passing through Lake Rd so emergency services can work safely.