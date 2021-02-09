Calls to remove 'intimidating, racist' sign on rural Marlborough street

Despite neighbours calling it “racist” and “intimidating”, a Renwick man is refusing to remove the message.

Warning: This story contains an offensive image

A Marlborough man with “ALM equal rights for Kiwi whites” spray painted on a bulldozer blade parked in his driveway has refused to remove the message, despite neighbours calling it “racist” and “intimidating”.

Renwick woman Tineka Smith first noticed the sign just after Christmas, and was “outraged” it had been allowed to sit there for so long.

After calls to police and the Marlborough District Council, Smith wasn’t confident the sign would be removed, so she had written to the Human Rights Commission.

“It’s intimidating, it's ugly and it just needs to be gone,” Smith said.

READ MORE:

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The truth about Aotearoa

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The doctor who defied bosses to treat Māori

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: Crown took Te Āti Awa land for housing, now mana whenua can't afford to live there



“I need to lead by example for my own whānau and say actually ‘it's not OK, take it down’.

“I tell my boys that they can do anything they want, I'm growing change makers. I've let that [sign] sit there for so many weeks, waiting for someone else to do something about it.”

Black Lives Matter was a social movement demanding racial justice, centred around police brutality in the United States. The movement was reignited by the death of George Floyd, which led to widespread protests and riots across the US.

‘ALM’ stood for “All Lives Matter”, a slogan associated with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Smith said while everyone was entitled to their own opinion, she found the sign to be racist.

Scott Hammond/Stuff A sign spray painted onto a bulldozer’s blade at a property in Renwick, Marlborough.

“I know I’m not the only one that thinks that,” she said.

“We shouldn't be made to feel uncomfortable in our homes, I feel like we've got quite a good community out there and I’m outraged that it's been allowed to sit there and actually be normalised.”

Smith was concerned about the message it was sending to New Zealand’s younger generation.

“It's disgusting to think that's sitting there, it's so close to the school, I think it's confusing for our tamariki (children).

“I have to drive past it twice a day. Yesterday I was just really hoping it wasn’t there.”

When approached by Stuff, the owner of the house with the sign said he did not think the message was racist.

He claimed police had contacted him about the sign and had not told him to remove it. He said he would not be removing the sign.

Jeff Chiu/AP A person walks past a mural of George Floyd in Oakland, California as people protest over the death of George Floyd.

Smith said she called police about the sign and was told her complaint would be passed on to a Māori liaison officer.

She had not heard back from anyone.

A police spokeswoman said on Friday they had no record of any calls in relation to the Renwick address, but she had asked local sergeants to see if they could help.

No further information was received from police in time for publication.

A council spokesperson confirmed they had received a complaint about the sign and were in the process of reviewing the matter.

While the written content of a sign was not regulated by the council, there could be a compliance issue, the spokesperson said.

“If a person finds the content of a sign offensive or threatening, they can consult the police or their solicitor to see what assistance may be provided," he said.

“We will be communicating with the complainant and the property owner over the next few days to inform them of our view on whether this sign breaches the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan (PMEP) rules.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Black Lives Matter protesters marched down Lambton Quay in Wellington last year.

Neighbours near the sign also thought it should be removed.

Jill Mitchinson said she found the sign offensive.

“There's some conflict in our house on this topic. Everyone's entitled to their own opinions, but I think that sign is offensive.”

Another neighbour Jeff, who did not want his last name used, was “surprised” to see the sign pop up.

“I don't know ... why you would need to have that,” he said.

“In an area like this, it's just the last thing you expect to see in a neighbourhood like this.”

The Human Rights Commission was approached for comment, but did not respond in time for publication.