Alison Mau: What's missing in the AUT harassment review? Its consequences

OPINION: Ah, consequences. I've never claimed to be a perfect parent, but this is one thing I have banged on about, at length, to both my children since they were wee.

Rather than a generic “be safe” when they leave the house, I have implored them to remember that every action they take has a corresponding consequence; bike without a helmet and you could end up in hospital, or worse; take a swing in a bar and it's you that might get beaten up. Drive fast and you could hurt someone you love (or someone who is loved by others.)

You'd think consequences were an inescapable part of life in all its aspects – but as this week's report into harassment and bullying at Auckland's AUT shows (and anyone who has taken on “the man” and lost, knows) a lot of the time, powerful people can act as they like and face no consequences at all. Sucks, but it's true.

These reports often make dull and tinder-dry reading (no offence to the authors) but there are also startlingly human and upsetting details hidden in the reeds. As it embarks on the massive task of overhauling its culture, the university's leaders would do well to sit for a bit with those details.

Of the 403 current and former staff and students who talked to the report's author, QC Kate Davenport, more than half told of being bullied or witnessing bullying as they tried to go about their day.

When they told their stories, the report said, there was “a deep sense of unhappiness about this bullying.”

I've been told, on background, that numerous people had to turn off their cameras in Zoom meetings with Davenport, because they could not stop crying.

If you agree that most people just want to be able to go to work, do their duties and, heaven forfend, enjoy their work without being made miserable, then that's a stunning indictment on the university's leaders – who have ignored for more than four years (Davenport found) repeated red flags in staff surveys.

Bullies and harassers were moved sideways, or even promoted, after reports of bad behaviour. No consequences for them; in fact, often, a reward! And, as every parent (or, for the love of Maria, a person in management) should know, what happens when you reward bad behaviour? It gets worse, duh.

There's nothing universities (like all organisations) love to shout about louder than their "policies”. If I had a single dollar for every time I've been told about “our policies” by an organisation's leaders in the past three years, I'd be waving goodbye to you all from the stern of my super yacht right now.

At AUT, Davenport found harassment and bullying policies need amending (she couldn't even find them on its intranet when she began looking; when she complained they were popped on the main page for a bit, and then taken off again.)

But worse, the outcomes based on the policies they do have, depend on:

*the position and power possessed by the person being harassed;

*the position and power of the harasser;

*the attitude of more senior management (to) dealing with the alleged harasser;

And (heartbreakingly) the “fortitude” of the harassed to insist upon resolution.

Let's talk about that last bit for a moment. As the report acknowledges, the “ground zero” case for this review was the complaint laid by Dr Marisa Paterson against (then Professor and Pro-Vice Chancellor) Max Abbott in 2019.

A little recap on what happened to Marisa; let's call it the tldr version (too long, didn't read.)

Marisa came to me at Stuff, at the end of her tether, in January 2020. For almost a year, she had been pushing, with the help of top management at her own university in Canberra, to get AUT to properly investigate her complaint - which included details of two and half years of alleged stalking and sexual harassment and, when she tried to break off communication with him altogether, an explicit threat to her career.

PETE DAWN/Supplied Dr Marisa Paterson laid a sexual harassment complaint against AUT Pro-Vice Chancellor Max Abbott in 2019.

AUT read her five-page complaint, apparently talked to Max Abbott, and got him to send a (qualified in my opinion) apology after she'd already told them she didn't want to have any contact with him ever again. That appears to be the extent of its “investigation."

AUT then repeatedly told her, and her managers right up to her Vice Chancellor, that it had properly investigated and to go away and stop bothering them. This is a private matter, they said repeatedly. The matter is closed, said AUT's Director of Employment Relations, Sean Williams.

Up the chain they went; the matter is a private one and is now closed, said the boss, AUT Vice Chancellor Derek McCormack.

As luck would have it, Marisa Paterson (who is now an MP) has fortitude in spades – and she needed it. The last thing she wanted to do was tell her upsetting, and at times acutely embarrassing, story to a journalist. But she'd completely run out of other options, and found the strength to continue. And so we published her story.

Supplied Dr Max Abbott resigned from AUT after revelations of alleged sexual harassment in a Stuff investigation in May 2020.

Now, thanks to Kate Davenport's report, we know Marisa's experience was by no means a one-off. In the past, Davenport said, a “great deal of harassment went unreported at AUT which means that the policies cannot be said to be applied at all.”

AUT has promised to implement all Davenport's recommendations. Davenport says its revamped policies should talk clearly about the consequences of breaching those policies, which will be “disciplinary action.”

In my view, and the view of Dr Paterson and numerous AUT staff who've contacted me in the past day or so, the consequences of years of abject failure on bullying and sexual harassment at AUT, should be the immediate resignation of the Vice Chancellor Derek McCormack, upon whose watch all of this took place. More than that, multiple respondents told Kate Davenport (and have told me) that senior management knew about individual cases of harassment over the span of years, and did nothing.

McCormack has so far refused to resign. Davenport's scathing report will have little real impact until he, and others, change their minds and leave.