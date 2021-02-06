Whakatāne school loses eight classrooms in blaze

Classrooms under construction at Apanui School were engulfed at around 3am.

A Whakatāne school has lost eight classrooms as an entire block went up in flames last night.

Four crews were called to the fire at Apanui School on McAlister Street at 2am, where the two-storey building was well alight.

A fire investigator is at the scene.

In a social media post this morning, the school said it had lost all of A Block – eight classrooms, toilets and a temporary staffroom.

Further north, fire crews are working to put out a scrub fire in Coromandel.

Supplied The A Block at Apanui School was well ablaze by the time fire crews arrived.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said eight crews were called to the scrub fire near Port Jackson Road in Waiaro just after midnight.

The fire has burnt through eight hectares.