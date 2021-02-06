Two seriously injured after crash on State Highway 3A near New Plymouth

St John Ambulance crew attend the two truck crash on State Highway 3A, near Lepperton, Taranaki this morning. Two people were admitted to hospital.

Two people have been hospitalised with serious injuries after a crash involving two trucks on State Highway 3A between Inglewood and New Plymouth on Saturday morning.

Another person is in a moderate condition, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

One of the vehicles involved included a truck and trailer unit carrying a load of offal which overturned, trapping the driver and setting nearby roadside scrub vegetation on fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) crews from Inglewood, New Plymouth and Waitara extricated the driver of the truck who was trapped in the vehicle after it overturned, FENZ shift manager Mike Wano said.

The scrub fire was extinguished, he said.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10.35am at the intersection of SH3A/Mountain Road and Clearview Road following the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

The state highway has been closed on the northbound lane with traffic diversions through Lepperton.

Fire, St John, and police emergency crews are attending.

The road is closed as they cleared the offal.

