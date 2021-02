Plenty of people were at Muriwai Beach, surfing, swimming and sunbathing, when the shark was spotted.

People have been advised against swimming at Auckland’s Muriwai Beach after a shark sighting.

The warning was posted to Auckland Council's Safeswim website about 3.23pm on Saturday.

“Sharks sighted, swimming not advised,” it read.

Safe Swim/Supplied A warning on the Safeswim website on Saturday afternoon.

“Surf Lifesavers and the Coastguard will not be patrolling during this time.”

MORE TO COME.