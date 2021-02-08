Forum businesses 'rise from the ashes' a year after fire

A year after the devastating fire which tore through the Forum building in Blenheim's CBD on Waitangi Day, most of those affected have “risen from the ashes” and are doing better than ever.

Building owner Toni Gillan this week praised the tenants and others involved in the long recovery.

“This was probably one of the biggest fires in the CBD in a long time, and the costs are probably close to $1.5 million,” she said.

“The tenants have been amazing. They’ve had to put up with so much. They had a fire, then they had Covid, and then because of Covid we weren’t able to get in there and remediate as quick as we could have.”

Some tenants had to wait until September before they could move back into the building. “I guess it was the toughest on the Cancer Society, as they moved out, and they haven’t been able to move back in.”

Felicity Spencer, manager of the Marlborough Cancer Society, who were housed in the lower part of the building, said they were still in temporary offices “and feel like we’re in a holding pattern until we can find a new home.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Cancer Society centre manager Felicity Spencer pictured inside the badly fire damaged building in February last year.

Spencer said it was not an affordable option to move back to the Forum. “We're completely self-funded, relying on the generosity of our community through donations, grants and fundraising events to provide our cancer information services.

“We’re still looking for a long term or permanent home,” she said. “Ideally this could be a house or property with a good profile in central Blenheim to purchase, or a commercial property owner or business who could provide a space.”

Dolce Cafe owner Owen Rarity said the business was doing better than ever – “a lot better as a business than we were a year ago.”

Dolce was closed for about 3 months, and Rarity said that one of the hardest things was “just waiting”.

“It was a long time waiting to get back, especially with the lockdown at the same time. But we bounced back very well. Now I'm just looking to do a full year's business without any interruptions.”

Rarity had only been in business for six months when the fire happened.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Pictured a year ago after the fire, Dolce owner Owen Rarity said this week that business is better than ever.

“I'd bought the restaurant, made a lot of changes, and then overnight had to close down and had no business,” he said.

On the upside it had given him the opportunity for “a complete reset. I could bring on a new team, a new culture, new standards, and a new offering. I have a whole fresh team – it became my business.”

CBD Eatery owners Tania and Mike Godsall had not returned to the Forum, but decided to make their temporary home permanent.

“We had to make a decision mid last year as to our long term future because we were unable to get a confirmed re-entry date,” they said. “We decided at that stage to commit to staying where we were, and consequently in August we reopened full steam ahead.”

“A year on, we have new premises. We have risen from the ashes. It's been hard work, but we've got there. It's been an interesting journey.”

They had initially lost a lot of customers and it had been a matter of re-introducing their patrons to their new location.

They had been humbled by the support from the community

Scott Hammond/Stuff CBD cafe owners Tania Godsall and Mike Godsall with the Forum owners Toni Gillan and Terry Gillan, pictured in February last year.

Forum owner Toni Gillan said the building was still not quite finished, but had been handed back into their charge just before Christmas.

One of the major costs had been that the building had to be up to the present day building regulations and this had meant that, amongst other things, all the internal wiring had to be replaced.

“If there ever was a silver lining, it has been that the building is now so strong and safe and totally up to code,” she said.

Gillan said they were working with a real estate agents to find the right tenants.

“We're trying very hard to be sympathetic to what the building needs,” she said. “It could be a long process, but we hope not.”