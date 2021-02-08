Eight people rescued from sinking waka off Ōrākei, Auckland
Eight people have been rescued from a sinking waka in Auckland after the wake of other boats caused it to take on water.
A passing boatie pulled the crew to safety off Ōrākei on Monday morning, and sent out a distress signal, which was picked up by Coastguard Auckland.
Coastguard volunteers arrived five minutes later and transferred the eight people, who were said to be in good spirits, a bit damp but otherwise uninjured, onto their rescue vessel.
The paddlers were wearing life jackets, were well-prepared for their activities and trained in what to do in the situation.
Coastguard Auckland Skipper Bennett Medary said it was unfortunate they were hit with a bit of wind and wave, but it didn’t dampen their spirits.
“The good Samaritan who reached the group first did a fantastic job of securing everything whilst we got on our way, so when we arrived we took over a situation that had completely calmed down,” Medary said.
The paddlers were brought back to Okahu Bay with their waka undertow.
Stuff