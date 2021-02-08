Eight people rescued from sinking waka off Ōrākei, Auckland

A passing boatie helped the waka crew to safety while the Coastguard raced to the incident near Ōrākei, Auckland.

Eight people have been rescued from a sinking waka in Auckland after the wake of other boats caused it to take on water.

A passing boatie pulled the crew to safety off Ōrākei on Monday morning, and sent out a distress signal, which was picked up by Coastguard Auckland.

Coastguard volunteers arrived five minutes later and transferred the eight people, who were said to be in good spirits, a bit damp but otherwise uninjured, onto their rescue vessel.

The paddlers were wearing life jackets, were well-prepared for their activities and trained in what to do in the situation.

READ MORE:

* Boaties benefit from Coastguard lifejacket exchange programme

* Don't go near the water: health warnings at more than 30 Auckland beaches after heavy rain

* Rescue after boat capsizes at Kawhia Harbour bar



Coastguard Auckland Skipper Bennett Medary said it was unfortunate they were hit with a bit of wind and wave, but it didn’t dampen their spirits.

“The good Samaritan who reached the group first did a fantastic job of securing everything whilst we got on our way, so when we arrived we took over a situation that had completely calmed down,” Medary said.

The paddlers were brought back to Okahu Bay with their waka undertow.