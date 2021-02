Police rush to the scene of a motorbike crash just south of Ōhau river between Ōhau and Manakau on Monday.

A motorcyclist has been choppered to hospital after crashing on SH1.

The male rider crashed off the road in a single-vehicle incident in Manakau, between Whakahoro Rd and Kuku East Rd, just south of the Ōhau River at 3.30pm on Monday.

The driver lost control of the motorbike and crashed off the road, a police spokeswoman said.

He was flown to hospital with serious injuries, she said.