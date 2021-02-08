Five people hospitalised as armed police respond to Hawke's Bay brawl

Police are attending a brawl in Hastings in which five people have been reported injured. (File photo)

Five people have been taken to hospital following a brawl in Hawke’s Bay.

Police were alerted to the disorder incident about 4.30pm on Monday on Ormond Rd, Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said multiple units attended the fight in which up to 15 people were involved. Some officers were armed as a precaution.

READ MORE:

* One dead after three-motorcycle crash in Hawke's Bay

* Teen in serious condition after workplace incident in Napier

* Police release names of three teens killed in Hawke's Bay crash



A Hawke’s Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said five people had arrived at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, all of whom were waiting to be assessed at the emergency department as of 9.35pm.

Police were undertaking a scene examination. There was no information available about whether anyone had been arrested.