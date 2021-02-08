Three people hospitalised as armed police respond to Hawke's Bay brawl

Police are attending a 10-person brawl in Hastings in which three people have been reported injured. (File photo)

Three people have been taken to hospital following a 10-person brawl in Hawke’s Bay.

Police were alerted to the disorder incident about 4.30pm on Monday on Ormond Rd, Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said multiple units attended. Some officers were armed as a precaution.

READ MORE:

* One dead after three-motorcycle crash in Hawke's Bay

* Teen in serious condition after workplace incident in Napier

* Police release names of three teens killed in Hawke's Bay crash



The three people with injuries were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital. None had life-threatening injuries, the spokeswoman said.

Police were undertaking a scene examination. There was no information available about whether anyone had been arrested.