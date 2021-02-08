Three people hospitalised as armed police respond to Hawke's Bay brawl
Three people have been taken to hospital following a 10-person brawl in Hawke’s Bay.
Police were alerted to the disorder incident about 4.30pm on Monday on Ormond Rd, Hastings.
A police spokeswoman said multiple units attended. Some officers were armed as a precaution.
The three people with injuries were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital. None had life-threatening injuries, the spokeswoman said.
Police were undertaking a scene examination. There was no information available about whether anyone had been arrested.
