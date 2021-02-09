Cape Palliser fire 'basically under control'

Firefighters have successfully contained a large scrub fire in South Wairarapa which has been burning since Monday evening.

Up to 30 firefighters were fighting the blaze on Tuesday morning with two ground crews and two helicopter crews.

By mid-afternoon the fire was ‘’basically under control’’ according to a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman and one crew remained there on stand-by.

The fire started near Cape Palliser Rd, in the vicinity of the Cape Palliser Lighthouse.

The blaze extended to 45 hectares by Monday evening at its peak and had kept its size for most of the night.

Carol Hawkins, who has a holiday home around the coast from the fire, said she was concerned for her property on Monday night.

Tim Ritchie/Supplied The Cape Palliser fire could be seen from White Rock station on Monday evening.

“It was very scary. It got quite close to the property, I was very concerned that we might have to evacuate,” she said.

While the fire didn’t end up threatening her property, her husband Trevor was called on at one point to use his digger to clear a path for fire engines to get through.

She wanted to see a total fire ban put in place for the area, rather than the current policy of fires by permit.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Two helicopters fought the blaze at Cape Palliser, Wairarapa.

“There are people who just don’t understand what that means ... people light fires because they think they can,” she said. “If we do a total fire ban, maybe people might realise how grave the situation is.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff At one point, a local digger operator had to clear a path for Fire and Emergency staff to access the remote area.

There were no buildings threatened by the blaze. Cape Palliser lighthouse and two buildings associated with the lighthouse are the closest structures and were not believed to be at risk.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Carterton-based Amalgamated Helicopters is assisting firefighters to extinguish the Cape Palliser blaze.

FENZ has moved the Wairarapa into a prohibited fire season effective from 8am on Tuesday, February 9.

This means there was now a total ban on all outdoor fires in the Wairarapa, and all previously granted permits were cancelled.