Urban and rural fire crews are on their way to a large scrub fire nea Ngawi in South Wairarapa. (file photo)

Firefighters are scrambling to reach a large scrub fire covering a hillside area of about 400 metres by 400m in South Wairarapa.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mike Wanoa said four rural and four urban crews had been dispatched to the blaze south of Ngawi about 8pm.

Crews arrived at the scene off Cape Palliser Rd, in the vicinity of the Cape Palliser Lighthouse just before 10pm.