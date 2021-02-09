Helicopters contain much of South Wairarapa fire

A 45-hectare fire has continued to burn overnight in Cape Palliser, South Wairarapa.

Firefighters have successfully contained much of a large scrub fire in South Wairarapa which has been burning since Monday evening.

About 30 firefighters are at the scene across two ground crews and two helicopter crews, Principal Rural Fire Officer Phil Wishnowsky said.

”We’re battling the elements, and the wind is not helping at all. We are just flat out trying to get the fire contained,” Wishnowsky said.

The fire started near Cape Palliser Rd, in the vicinity of the Cape Palliser Lighthouse.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said the helicopters were succeeding in controlling the fire.

“They've pretty much got it sorted,” he said.

As of noon on Tuesday, the fire was 30 hectares wide, with 90 per cent considered “contained” and 50 per cent “controlled”.

The blaze was initially reported as around 16 hectares in size at 8pm Monday night.

Dunbar said the blaze grew “considerably larger”, late Monday night, expanding to 45 hectares and had kept its size for most of the night.

Do you know more about this fire? Contact newstips@stuff.co.nz

Carol Hawkins, who has a holiday home around the coast from the fire, said she was concerned for her property on Monday night.

Tim Ritchie/Supplied The Cape Palliser fire could be seen from White Rock station on Monday evening.

“It was very scary. It got quite close to the property, I was very concerned that we might have to evacuate,” she said.

While the fire didn’t end up threatening her property, her husband Trevor was called on at one point to use his digger to clear a path for fire engines to get through.

She wanted to see a total fire ban put in place for the area, rather than the current policy of fires by permit.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Two helicopters fought the blaze at Cape Palliser, Wairarapa.

“There are people who just don’t understand what that means... people light fires because they think they can,” she said.

“If we do a total fire ban, maybe people might realise how grave the situation is,” she said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff At one point, a local digger operator had to clear a path for Fire and Emergency staff to access the remote area.

There were no buildings threatened by the blaze. Cape Palliser lighthouse and two buildings associated with the lighthouse are the closest structures and were not believed to be at risk.