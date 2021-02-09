Helicopters prepare to tackle blaze as South Wairarapa fire burns overnight

The Cape Palliser fire could be seen from White Rock station on Monday evening.

Firefighters are preparing to begin helicopter operations as a large scrub fire in South Wairarapa continues to burn after 12 hours.

Four rural and four urban crews were been dispatched to the blaze south of Ngawi about 8pm Monday night, which was initially reported as around 16 hectares in size.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said the blaze was now “considerably larger”, having expanded to around 45 hectares and had kept its size for most of the night.

The fire is based near Cape Palliser Rd, in the vicinity of the Cape Palliser Lighthouse.

Due to the extremely steep terrain, helicopters would likely be required to extinguish the fire, Dunbar said.

One rural crew and one rural forester stayed on-site overnight to monitor the blaze overnight.