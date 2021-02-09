Helicopters tackling blaze as South Wairarapa fire spreads

Two helicopters are in action attempting to contain a large scrub fire in South Wairarapa that has been burning for more than 12 hours.

About 30 firefighters are at the scene across two ground crews and two air crews, Principal Rural Fire Officer Phil Wishnowsky said.

”We’re battling the elements, and the wind is not helping at all. We are just flat out trying to get the fire contained,” Wishnowsky said.

The fire is based near Cape Palliser Rd, in the vicinity of the Cape Palliser Lighthouse.

Four rural and four urban crews were been dispatched to the blaze south of Ngawi about 8pm Monday night, which was initially reported as around 16 hectares in size.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said the blaze grew “considerably larger”, late Monday night, expanding to 45 hectares and had kept its size for most of the night.

Tim Ritchie/Supplied The Cape Palliser fire could be seen from White Rock station on Monday evening.

There were no buildings in the area apart from the Cape Palliser lighthouse and two buildings associated with the lighthouse, which were not believed to be at risk.

One rural crew and one rural forester stayed on-site overnight to monitor the blaze overnight.