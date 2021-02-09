Death of man found in Auckland creek not suspicious, police say

Police search the water after a body is found in Meola Creek, Westmere.

The death of a man whose body was found in a central Auckland creek is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

The man’s body was found in Westmere’s Meola Creek on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said this came following the results of a post-mortem examination on Tuesday and “inquiries to date”.

“Police are still making routine follow up inquiries into the matter, however it will ultimately be referred to the coroner,” he said.

“Again, we would like to acknowledge the members of the public who came forward yesterday to assist police with our inquiries.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Baldwin said the man had been identified overnight and his next of kin were being notified.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police cordoned off an area of a popular boardwalk near Meola Reef after a body was discovered in the stream.

“Police conducted an area canvas yesterday and spoke with a number of witnesses as part of our inquiries.”

Police were called to Meola Creek where the man was found unresponsive in the water at around 7am on Monday.

As the man’s next of kin were still being notified police could not publicly release the man’s name.