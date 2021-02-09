Man found dead in Auckland creek identified by police, investigation continues

Police search the water after a body is found in Meola Creek, Westmere.

A man whose body was found in a central Auckland creek has been identified by police, but his death remains “unexplained”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said a post-mortem examination would be carried out on Tuesday after the body was found in Westmere’s Meola Creek the previous day.

“Overnight, police were able to identify the man and his next of kin are being notified.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police cordoned off an area of a popular boardwalk near Meola Reef after a body was discovered in the stream.

“Police conducted an area canvas yesterday and spoke with a number of witnesses as part of our inquiries.”

READ MORE:

* Man found dead in creek in Westmere, Auckland



Baldwin said police thanked the public for their assistance and information provided on Monday.

”Our inquiries into the death are continuing.”

Police were called to Meola Creek where the man was found unresponsive in the water at around 7am on Monday.

As the man’s next of kin were still being notified police could not publicly release the man’s name.