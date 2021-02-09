Child critical after being hit by vehicle on Kāpiti coast

A child has been hit by a vehicle in on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. The Life Flight helicopter is on the scene. (File photo)

A child is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Kāpiti, north of Wellington.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Sarah Coulthard said paramedics arrived at the scene on Elizabeth St, Waikanae, at 2.56pm. They had treated a child in a critical condition.

The child was taken to Wellington Hospital by the Life Flight helicopter.

Murray Sharp owns a commercial building on the street and was at the scene. He said the child had been hit outside a dairy.

He said the road had been cordoned off by fire trucks and police were also present.

Sharp has long had concerns about the safety of pedestrians on the street which is bisected by a rail crossing at its northern end. Traffic often sped up to beat the barriers, he said.

He had perviously written to the council advocating for safety features such as a lower speed limit and a pedestrian crossing to be installed.

More to come