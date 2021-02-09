Child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle on Kāpiti Coast
The child hit by a car in Kāpiti, north of Wellington, remains in hospital on Tuesday night in a serious condition.
They were flown to Wellington Hospital by the Life Flight helicopter in a critical condition after the incident in Waikanae earlier in the afternoon.
Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Sarah Coulthard said paramedics arrived at the scene on Elizabeth St at 2.56pm.
Murray Sharp owns a commercial building on the street and was at the scene. He said the incident happened outside a dairy.
A heavy emergency service presence was at the scene and the road had been cordoned off. A police spokeswoman said cordons were lifted about 5.30pm following a scene investigation.
Sharp has long had concerns about the safety of pedestrians on the street which is bisected by a rail crossing at its western end. Traffic often sped up to beat the barriers, he said.
He had perviously written to the council advocating for safety features such as a lower speed limit and a pedestrian crossing to be installed.
Waikanae School principal Bevan Campbell said he hadn't received any information to suggest the child was part of his school’s community. His thoughts were with the child and their family.
