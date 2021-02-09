Child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle on Kāpiti Coast

A child has been hit by a vehicle in on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. The Life Flight helicopter is on the scene. (File photo)

The child hit by a car in Kāpiti, north of Wellington, remains in hospital on Tuesday night in a serious condition.

They were flown to Wellington Hospital by the Life Flight helicopter in a critical condition after the incident in Waikanae earlier in the afternoon.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Sarah Coulthard​ said paramedics arrived at the scene on Elizabeth St at 2.56pm.

Murray Sharp​ owns a commercial building on the street and was at the scene. He said the incident happened outside a dairy.

A heavy emergency service presence was at the scene and the road had been cordoned off. A police spokeswoman said cordons were lifted about 5.30pm following a scene investigation.

Sharp has long had concerns about the safety of pedestrians on the street which is bisected by a rail crossing at its western end. Traffic often sped up to beat the barriers, he said.

He had perviously written to the council advocating for safety features such as a lower speed limit and a pedestrian crossing to be installed.

Waikanae School principal Bevan Campbell​ said he hadn't received any information to suggest the child was part of his school’s community. His thoughts were with the child and their family.