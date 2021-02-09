Truck's hydraulic arm strikes bridge, traffic blocked

A truck carrying a hydraulic arm has hit the underside of a bridge and is blocking traffic on Cambridge Terrace.

Traffic is stopped on a Lower Hutt road after a hydraulic arm attached to a truck struck the underside of a bridge.

Police were called to the scene on Cambridge Terrace about 3.30pm, where the arm had hit the Waterloo Rd overpass bridge as the truck passed beneath it.

A police spokeswoman said traffic both directions was completely blocked and officers were at the scene managing traffic while they waited for the truck to be moved.

The Hutt City Council had been informed of the incident.