Person killed in serious crash in Hastings

One person has died and two more are seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Hastings.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Ormond Rd in Hastings at 2.55pm on Wednesday afternoon. A police spokeswoman confirmed a person died at the scene.

A St John's ambulance spokesperson said the two injured people were treated before being transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The road was closed between Omahu and Evenden roads, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.