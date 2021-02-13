Five Lotto players pocket six-figure sums in time for Valentine's Day

Five Lotto players came away with six-figure sums on Saturday night. (file photo)

If you're dating or married to a Lotto player, your Valentine's Day date night may have just been upgraded.

Four Lotto players walked away with $250,000 in Lotto First Division in Saturday night's draw.

Two tickets were sold in Auckland - at New World Papatoetoe and SuperValue Papakura. A ticket sold at Taupō Pak N Save and a MyLotto online player from Gisborne also won.

Strike Four was also won by a MyLotto player from Canterbury taking home $400,000.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.