Covid-19: Auckland's new Covid-19 community cases have UK variant, tests shows

Three members of a south Auckland family who tested positive for Covid-19 in the community have the UK variant of the virus.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said testing had shown the cases were not connected to any known cases in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities (MIQ).

She also revealed sewage testing was done in south Auckland on February 10 – with results showing no trace of Covid-19 in the wastewater system.

Further test results of close contacts of the cases are expected on Monday as officials try to get a clearer picture on whether the virus has spread outside of the one family.

Due to the genome sequencing returning no linkage to a Covid-19 case in a managed isolation facility, the prime minister said it could have come from transit passengers who stay airside in the airport.

Those passengers are only allowed to be there for a certain amount of time and are going on to other destinations such as Australia.

The woman could also have contracted Covid-19 from international air crew, who are subject to their own testing regimes, Ardern said.

More testing will be done to find out if it’s source can be traced to other cases.

Ardern said: “We can undertake some matching to our international counterparts and airlines if we can match it to data held anywhere else.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would move to alert level three after the confirmation of three new community cases.

“This is demonstrating why we do all the testing around all the places of work affected, school community and places of interest.”

On Sunday evening, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the family – a father, mother and daughter – had contracted the virus.

The mother and daughter were tested initially when they felt symptomatic, and returned positive tests with relatively low CT values – indicating “new and active” infections.

Their test results came through late Saturday night. The father was tested following their results and his result came through late Sunday morning.

The three cases have one other household contact in their “family unit”, who is awaiting test results.

The household was placed into isolation following the first two positive results and all four residents were moved to the Jet Park quarantine facility on Sunday.

Bloomfield said there is a “strong” lead because the woman works close to the border, however he didn't want to close anything off in case Covid-19 was in the community.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Woman diagnosed with Covid-19 in community works for LSG Sky Chefs in south Auckland's Mangere.

The only close contacts identified of the new cases are all household contacts. Others who may have been exposed have been contacted, it was announced.

What we know about the family

The mother works at LSG Sky Chefs, an airline laundry and catering facility.

The woman's main duties at LSG Sky Chefs are in the laundry department, but she is also involved in packing and preparing meals, it was announced.

LSG Sky Chefs provides services to both international and domestic airlines. However, the woman hasn't been on any flights to collect food trays or laundry.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/STUFF/Stuff Papatoetoe High School has been deemed a key location with the daughter last at school on February 10.

She undergoes regular Covid-19 surveillance testing and last tested negative on January 18.

She and her teenage daughter began to feel symptoms and sought a further test.

She was last at work on February 5, and is not expected to have been infectious then.

The father, who is understood to be a tradesman, is self-employed and a case interview is underway to determine who might need to isolate and be tested.

Locations of interest

There are 21 locations of interest across Auckland and New Plymouth.

The daughter is a student at Papatoetoe High School, which will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as a precaution.

The daughter was last at school on Wednesday, February 10 and 33 close contacts have been identified.

A pop-up testing station has been set up today in the high school for the 1500 students and staff. A unique code has been given to students and staff at the school.

Pak n Save Manukau, in Cavendish Drive, is also identified as a possible location of exposure.

Anyone who was at the supermarket between 3.45pm and 5pm on Friday should isolate, Bloomfield advised.

Two of the cases also visited New Plymouth over Waitangi weekend.

Bloomfield said officials were unsure whether the two people were infectious during this period, but were acting with caution and had identified a number of “locations of interest”.

A close contact of the family has already tested negative and all four were being moved to the Jet Park quarantine facility on Sunday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be monitoring across Monday and Tuesday to see if the cluster will increase.

Alert level 3 restriction for Auckland and alert level 2 rules for the rest of the country are due to stay in place until at least midnight on Wednesday.