Young woman dead after crashing into power pole in North Canterbury

A person has died in a crash on South Eyre Rd, near Swannanoa in North Canterbury, on Monday.

A teenager has died on her way home from school after crashing into a power pole in North Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said officers were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on South Eyre Rd in Swannanoa, Waimakariri, about 3.30pm on Monday.

The driver had crashed into a power pole and died at the scene. No-one else was in the vehicle.

Stuff understands the driver, who is a teenager, was on her way home from school when it appears she crossed the centreline and hit the pole.

It is understood the teen was not far from home when the crash happened.

Alden Williams/Stuff The single-vehicle crash happened on South Eyre Rd in Swannanoa about 3.30pm on Monday.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

An investigation into the crash is under way.

Meanwhile, an Otago driver suffered serious injuries after they crashed on the Owaka Valley Rd, southwest of Balclutha, about 2pm on Monday.

The injured driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition, a police spokesperson said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.