Friends farewell man whose body was found in central Palmerston North

Flowers left in memory in Te Marae o Hine/The Square where a man’s body was found.

Friends of a man found dead in a central Palmerston North park have gathered to farewell him.

The man, whose name has not been released and whose family were still being contacted, was found in bushes by a member of the public in Te Marae o Hine/The Square, beside the duck pond near the Palmerston North council building, at noon on Tuesday.

More than 30 people gathered near the spot for karakia and prayer at 8am on Wednesday, lifting the wairua (spirit) of the man and asking God to bring him comfort.

Rangitāne kaumātua Wiremu Kingi Te Awe Awe and Hope Vineyard senior pastor Lydia Read led the ceremony as friends of the man wept.

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff People who knew the dead man gather on Wednesday morning near the spot where his body was found.

A bike that belonged to the man was removed from the Main St side of Te Marae o Hine until it could be returned to his family.

Palmerston North City Council chief executive Heather Shotter said they were helping police with enquiries.

The garden where the man was found would remain cordoned off until next week.