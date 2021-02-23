After almost a century the Marlborough Women's Club is on the move

Marlborough Women’s Club life member Nanette Clunies-Ross has been going to the club since 1979.

Nanette Clunies-Ross has been a member of the Marlborough Women’s Club since 1979, when it was “much more formal”.

“The ladies wore hats and gloves and skirts and dresses, there were no trousers, the formality was quite different,” Clunies-Ross said.

“You had to be nominated to become a member, which doesn’t happen now.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF On Wednesday, the club's building will go to auction to be sold.

But although there have been changes, she still enjoys the garden parties, speakers, mahjong and Friday afternoon entertainment at the red brick house that has been the club's home for almost a century.

Now the club, formed in 1923, is facing its biggest change. The High St building it has occupied since 1927 will be sold at auction on Wednesday through Harcourts Blenheim.

“There’s lots of memories,” Clunies-Ross said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Life member Ann Soal says the club holds lots of memories.

She hoped the club would be able to find another building that was central.

Fellow life member Ann Soal​, who was president in 1993, said she enjoyed the friendships made through the club.

At one of the club's regular garden parties last Friday she said she felt “a bit sad” about the sale.

“There’s lots of memories. The grounds are just lovely too,” she said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Women’s Club member Bev Hodgetts hands out sandwiches at the garden party on Friday.

Harcourts agent and Marlborough Women's Club member Bev Hodgetts said the building was originally bought by the Blenheim Club next door, which was for the men of the town.

“The men were finishing their jobs and things and having a beer, and the women were sitting in the car outside with their kids because they weren’t allowed to go into the club,” Hodgetts said.

Most of the members were women from rural Marlborough, who needed a base in town.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Inside the Women's Club. Members are able to borrow books for up to a month.

“Then the women could go into the house, and they could bath the kids and get them tea and put them in their pyjamas so when dad was finished next door, they could all get in the car and go home.”

Hodgetts said the club had decided to sell as being a “commercial” building, it had earthquake strengthening that needed to be completed within the next 14 years.

“So we’ve been forced after 97 years because we may as well cut our losses now and find somewhere else,” Hodgetts said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Lizi Bowie at the garden party on Friday.

“Without that imposed on us, we probably wouldn’t have needed to. It’s a wonderful home.”

Hodgetts said the club was always welcoming new members.

“The women who come to it now, they experience a really good fellowship. There’s a lot of respect,” she said.

“They come to these events, and they support it. They see familiar faces. It can be, for some of them, their outing for the week.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Lamingtons and cupcakes were among the treats on offer.

Marlborough Women's Club president Irene Shoemaker said the club helped the women to meet new people in the region.

“It’s a place to be with friends, we book speakers ahead of time on a wide variety of subjects,” Shoemaker said.

“We just enjoy each other’s company.”