A body has been found in the Waikato River search for jet skier Calvin Harimate ... read more

Auckland traffic live: Congestion all over Auckland during the evening rush

17:29, Feb 22 2021

Have you witnessed any traffic mayhem in Auckland? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

All the latest traffic updates for Auckland (File photo).
JASON DORDAY/STUFF
All the latest traffic updates for Auckland (File photo).

Stuff