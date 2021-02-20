Two seriously injured after car and motorbike collide at Waiuku

Waiuku Rd will be closed for some time, police say.

Two people are seriously injured after a car and motorbike collided in Waiuku on Saturday evening.

Police said in a statement the crash happened just before 6pm on Waiuku Rd in the rural town, 40km south of Auckland.

The crash happened between Morley and Pukeoware Rds, on the stretch where Waiuku Rd crosses Waitangi Stream about 4km northeast of the town.

“Diversions are in place as the road will be closed for some time,” police said.

A police spokeswoman said both injured people had been taken to Auckland City hospital.