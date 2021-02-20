Search for Jet Ski rider who failed to resurface in Waikato river

A large-scale search is under way after a Jet Ski rider failed to resurface in the Waikato River on Saturday evening.

A police Eagle helicopter from Auckland has joined the search for the person near Frost Rd, Onewhero, about 15km inland from Port Waikato.

A flight radar tracking website shows the helicopter making multiple loops just upriver from the bend of the river, south of Aka Aka.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

A police spokeswoman said they were called to help just before 8pm.

Coastguard and police officers on the ground are also helping search for the person, the spokeswoman said.