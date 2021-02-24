Dilworth School: Two more arrests over alleged sexual misconduct

Auckland's Dilworth School leaders apologise after six men were arrested on charges of historical abuse at the boarding school.

Two more men have been arrested for alleged indecency towards students at Auckland’s Dilworth School.

A 71-year-old Levin man will face three charges in relation to indecency with boys.

A 70-year-old Palmerston North man has been charged with three counts of indecent assault and one charge of inducing a boy to do an indecent act.

Both men are bailed to appear at Auckland District Court on 1 March 2021.

READ MORE:

* Dilworth School: Former assistant principal admits sexual offending

* Ex-Dilworth School teacher loses suppression over sex abuse charges but can't be named yet

* Dilworth School: Former chaplain named as facing historical sexual abuse charges



Two more arrests have been made for alleged indecency towards students at Dilworth School.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said more than 100 former students had now been identified as complainants of sexual abuse while attending the school, since Operation Beverly was announced in September last year.

MORE TO COME