Covid-19: Bloomfield says no need for Auckland alert level shift, but microbiologist disagrees

Papatoetoe High School in south Auckland has closed until further notice after another community case of Covid-19 was diagnosed.

Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield has said that there should be no need for Auckland to move in alert levels, despite the three new Covid-19 community cases in Auckland.

However, microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles disagrees – saying on Tuesday that the Auckland region should be moved back to level 2, which places limits on gatherings, to “stop super-spreaders” from infecting others.

On Tuesday night two more cases, a teenager and an infant, and a list of new locations were announced by the Ministry of Health.

Both are siblings of the Papatoetoe High School student that was announced as a positive case earlier in the day.

Speaking to The AM Show Wednesday morning, Bloomfield said that his advice last night was that there should not be a move up to level 2 or 3.

“We didn't see any indication based on what we had last night. There's nothing further yet this morning – and yesterday we had over 700 people from the school who had been tested.

He said that while a lot of those results came through overnight, there were no further positive tests.

“We'll be looking at the test results as they come in through the day, and then we'll provide some further formal advice later in the day.”

He said that the fact that genome sequencing shows a very direct link between the new cases and the original case at the school is “reassuring."

Geraden Cann/Stuff Kmart Botany and a vape store in Auckland are the two newly released locations from the Ministry.

However, Bloomfield’s unconcerned approach contrasts with the advice of an expert, given the night before.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said on Tuesday that the region should be moved back to level 2, which places limits on gatherings, to “stop super-spreaders” from infecting others.

“The question will be whether they can contain the cases through track and tracing,” she said.

“The best move is to go to level 2 to stop superspreaders,” she said.

Following last weeks snap-lockdown Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said that she saw “no reason” why Auckland shouldn’t be able to join the rest of the country at alert level 1.

Auckland was plunged into a 72-hour lockdown last week, from midnight Sunday to midnight Wednesday, after three new cases were found in the community.

Following the lockdown and Auckland’s subsequent four days at alert level 2, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would move down in alert levels, to alert level 1, on Monday.

It’s a decision she’s since had to justify following the news of the latest outbreak.

In an interview with RNZ Wednesday morning Ardern defended the quick timing of the move down.

She said members of Papatoetoe High School and its community had been an exception when Auckland moved down to level 2.

“We knew they were all casual contacts. They were instructed to stay home and get tested."

Those were separate instructions, and as the latest cases showed, they were given for good reasons, she said.

There are concerns that a constant shift between alert levels will lead to the public becoming less compliant with the rules.

National leader Judith Collins, speaking to Breakfast on Wednesday morning, said that she is concerned yoyo-ing in and out of alert levels could result in people not complying with what was required.

People need consistency, she said.

“If lockdowns are necessary, then give people certainty about it.”