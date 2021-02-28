Disabled Kiwis plan ‘Hikoi of Hope’ to Parliament

Dr Huhana Hickey is organising a protest outside parliament to lobby for more disabled voices in government.

Disabled Kiwis say they're being shut out from government decisions that affect them, and will protest for change at Parliament next month.

Te Hikoi o Te tumanako mo o whanau hauaa​, or March of Hope for disabled Kiwis​, will take place on March 23, as data revealed discrimination was rising against the disabled community.

Advocates will carry letters, videos and audio recordings from their peers who may not be able to participate due to mobility issues, to ensure all voices are heard.

Dr Huhana Hickey, a human rights lawyer with multiple sclerosis, is calling on disabled people and their allies to rally outside parliament on March 23 for a 'Hikoi of Hope'.

Dr Huhana Hickey, a human rights lawyer with multiple sclerosis, said disabled people had been waiting decades for real change.

“Everything that concerns us is being decided without us present, and we’re getting frustrated with being excluded,” she said.

“Life is just getting worse and worse for a lot of disabled people, and we’ve had no real movement on improving our lives.”



Disabled people continued to fare worse than non-disabled people, with increasing numbers experiencing loneliness and discrimination, Statistics NZ revealed earlier this month.

The government data agency also found disabled children and children in households where someone is disabled are more likely to be in poverty, according to the nine measures of child poverty.

The Green Party’s Golriz Ghahraman is the only publicly identified member of Parliament with a disability. She revealed she was living with multiple sclerosis in February 2020.



Hickey said she wanted disabled people to submit stories that illustrated the issues they faced in the form of videos, audio messages and written statements.

“A lot of disabled people can’t get to Parliament, it’s just not practical for them, but they still want their voice to be heard,” she said.

“We will present their stories to the Minister of Disability Issues in the hope that she will acknowledge and respond to them.”

Jonny Wilkinson​ is the chief executive of Tiaho Trust​, a group providing services for disabled people in Whangārei.

He has cerebral palsy and will not be attending the protest, but was pleased he could submit a message.

“When people talk about diversity in Parliament they often refer to gender, ethnicity or sexual preference, but disability isn’t being included in that conversation,” he said.

“We are the biggest and most marginalised minority group in New Zealand, and we need more representation in Parliament from people with lived experience.”

Hickey believed an independent body should be established to advise the Government on policy through a disability lens.



“Give us the power to make the decisions in our lives, and let us drive what’s safe and what’s right,” she said.

Dr Timothy Fadgen of the University of Auckland’s Public Policy Institute supported that call.

“If people with disabilities feel that our current arrangements have failed, then separate institutions to secure their voice might well be the best path forward at this time,” he said.

“The unique challenges and needs from those with disabilities need to be given proper voice in our policy and law-making process if those processes will ever hope to generate policy solutions.”

Fadgen said people with disabilities are marginalised in nearly every facet of social, economic and political life in Aotearoa.

“More individuals with disabilities report facing discrimination than others and report overall lower levels of trust in public institutions, including the education system,” he said.

But Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni said “considerable progress” had been made in ensuring disabled people’s perspectives were meaningfully incorporated in government initiatives and policies.

“We remain committed to improving the lives of disabled people and ensuring they are able to partner meaningfully with Government on decisions that impact them,” she said.

“While we recognise that there is still more to do, we are making progress.”



The Government injected $833 million into disability support services in last year’s budget, and in January announced $3 million to help disabled people stay connected and access support.

Consultation with disabled people and advocacy groups was also undertaken during the drafting of the Disability Employment Action Plan in 2019

Hickey said disabled people needed a greater "voice at the table” to resolve the issues harming their community.

“Disabled are losing out on housing which is badly needed,” she said. “Less than three per cent of our state housing is accessible.”

“There are stories ranging from homelessness, through to not being able to access services.

“We’re tired of being dictated to without being included.”

Te Hikoi o Te tumanako mo o whanau hauaa (March of Hope for disabled Kiwis)

When: Tuesday, March 23, 10.30am.

Where: New Zealand Parliament Buildings, 1 Molesworth Street, Wellington.

People wanting to share their story can email hikoi4disabled@gmail.com