Covid-19: Why are people being stopped on the way in to Auckland? Hours-long delays into the night

Motorists travelling north to Auckland faced lengthy delays to reach the Covid-19 checkpoint on the Waikato Expressway after the city was placed into level 3 restrictions.

People should be able to freely enter Auckland under alert level 3 lockdown, instead of waiting up to six hours just to get home, ACT leader David Seymour says.

Some people have had to be rescued from the long queues in the heat by ambulance, Seymour said. People have been toileting on the side of the road.

Police checkpoints returned to the borders when the region plunged back to level 3 at 6am on Sunday as authorities try to trace the origin of infection for the latest community case.

Tom Lee/Stuff A queue stretches back 15km at the border of the Auckland and Waikato regions.

Seymour said it does not make sense to have restrictions for people coming from a lower-risk area and entering Auckland.

“If the Government believes there’s a risk of people outside of Auckland bringing Covid into Auckland, then they would have to put the rest of the country into a higher alert level.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Police officers check people’s reasons for travelling.

Seymour said he had been contacted by numerous people on Sunday complaining about the wait and the distress it caused, with some waiting up to six hours, 45 minutes.

There should be strict control of people leaving Auckland, but htere was no need to have the same control on people entering, especially after Aucklanders had been away for a busy weekend, he said.

“Coivd is bad and we need to maintain eradication but kids and elderly people stuck in hot cars can lead to serious problems too.”

Fernanda Leone/Supplied Passenger Fernanda Leone said it took five-and-a-half hours on SH1 to get through the checkpoint at Mercer.

Aucklander Fernanda Leone said it took her five-and-a-half hours to go through the check point at State Highway 1 at Mercer, after leaving Hamilton at midday on Sunday.

The trip usually take 90 minutes and, before she left, Google Maps said the trip would take two hours, 20 minutes.

“There are lots of cars with people with kids and animals in it, and I’m pretty sure – just like us – they didn’t know it would take this long so didn't come prepared.”

Leone had been in Hamilton for the Six60 concert and is travelling to her home in West Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Checkpoints were set up in Te Hana in the north of Auckland during the last three-day alert level 3 lockdown.

Another Aucklander said she was in Hastings for the Good Vibes Summer Festival.

After 90 minutes at a standstill, she was unsure how much longer it will be until she reached the checkpoint.

“We're watching people going to the toilet on the side of the road. It’s really hot and people have kids and animals – they look really bothered.”

At Auckland's northern boarder, the wait is about two hours heading into Auckland, with no queue into Northland.

Kaipara mayor Dr Jason Smith said it is good Aucklanders don't seem to be fleeing north, and he urged people to not travel into Northland unless they have to.

Police thanked motorists for their patience and said they were trying to ease congestion as soon as possible.

In a statement, police said anyone who was planning on travelling in the next few hours of Sunday evening to delay travel if possible.

Meanwhile, police are taking an “education and encouragement approach”, after receiving several reports of large gatherings in Auckland. This includes reminding people of the alert level 3 restrictions and the importance of abiding by them.

Google maps data shows traffic crawling either side of the southern border on State Highway 1 at Mercer at 8.30pm, with northbound traffic at a standstill for 15km behind the checkpoint for drivers heading back into the city.

At midday, Stuff visual journalist said motorists were facing waits of three hours, bumper-to-bumper, to clear the checkpoint.

Whoops of joy could be heard as they got through.

A shorter queue, 5km, had formed behind the checkpoint for the southbound lane for drivers heading away.

Ben Brown/Supplied Traffic queued up in Meremere near the Auckland/Waikato border.

Delays were also apparent at checkpoints on State Highway 2 near Mangatāwhiri, one of the routes from Auckland to the Coromandel, with the queue northbound stretching back about 9km.

A large queue has also formed at the northern border checkpoint on State Highway 1 near Mangawhai Rd of motorists entering Auckland.

Officers are stopping vehicles and questioning drivers during the seven-day lockdown to ensure there is no non-essential travel through the region.

Anyone attempting to cross regional boundaries without good reason will be stopped and asked for proof of their reason to travel.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Vehicles queue at the Te Hana police checkpoint during the last three-day lockdown in Auckland.

Exemptions granted during the three-day lockdown earlier this month will be automatically reinstated. Anyone needing to apply for one can do so on the ministry’s website.

Travel across regional boundaries in other parts of the country, which will be in level 2, is not restricted.

During level 3, public transport will continue to operate in New Zealand’s biggest city, but passengers should maintain physical distancing and wear a mask.

Public transport in Auckland can only be used for the following reasons:

accessing local services and businesses

going to work or school, but only if you cannot stay at home

low-risk exercise in your local area

visiting people in your bubble

travelling to permitted gatherings.

The Auckland region boundaries are as follows:

Northern

SH1/Mangawhai Rd (Twin Coast Discovery Highway)

Mangawhai Rd / north of Coal Hill Rd

Black Swamp, west of Rako Rd

Mangawhai Rd and Cames Rd

Mangawhai Rd and Ryan Rd

Southern

Mercer off ramp / Koheroa Rd (southbound traffic on SH1 and Mercy Ferry Rd)

SH1 / Oram Road (north bound traffic on SH1)

Mangatawhiri Rd / Koheroa Rd / SH2 off ramp (All east- and west-bound traffic)

East Coast Rd (Waharau Regional Park)

Pukekawa-Churchill / Highway 22 and Highway 22 / Logan Rd

Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Rd intersection with Klondyke Rd.

Police will be patrolling areas across Tāmaki Makaurau to make sure Covid-19 restrictions are being followed.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pleaded with people to follow the rules after it was revealed the latest case to test positive – a 21-year-old man known as Case M – was not isolating as he should have been.

During the last three-day Auckland lockdown, one person was arrested and 1494 vehicles were turned away from border road blocks during the first day of restrictions.