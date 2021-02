police are seeking witnesses after a man was stabbed in Whakatane.

A man has died after being stabbed overnight in Whakatane.

Police said a 31-year-old died at an address in Waiohau in the Eastern Bay of Penty town at about 2am Sunday. Further details were not available.

Police want anyone to come forward who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.