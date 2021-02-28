Diver found 'alive and 'well' on rocks after going missing off Cape Reinga

A diver went missing northwest of Cape Reinga on Saturday. (File photo)

A diver reported missing in the Far North has been found “alive and well”, police say.

The man was reported missing about 3pm Saturday after failing to surface near Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands, about 55km northwest of Cape Reinga.

An “extensive” search and rescue operation was launched.

Te Aupōuri also put a rāhui in place for the area after the man disappeared. It stretched from Waipakaru to Te Paki Stream.

* Diver missing at Cape Reinga, search to resume tomorrow



The diver was located on rocks by the crew of a charter vessel about 9.15am Sunday.

He was transferred to a second vessel and returned to Whangaroa, police said.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion took part in the search, along with a Northland Emergency Services Trust rescue helicopter.

Police said they wanted to acknowledge Charter Operators and Far North Radio, who “used experience and vessel communications to successfully locate the diver”.