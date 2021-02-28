One diver dies in Northland, second diver found alive 18 hours after going missing

A diver who went missing northwest of Cape Reinga on Saturday ha sbeen found. (File photo)

A man has died after going diving in the Far North, but a second diver reported missing in a separate incident has been found “alive and well”, police say.

In the first incident, about 11am on Saturday, a 47-year-old man was found unconscious after a dive at Matapia Island near Ninety Mile Beach (Te One-roa-a-Tōhē).

He was given first aid, and emergency services were contacted, but he died at the scene.

Police say the death will be referred to the coroner.

In the second incident, a man was reported missing about 3pm Saturday after failing to surface near Manawatāwhi/ Three Kings Islands, about 55km northwest of Cape Reinga.

An “extensive” search and rescue operation was launched.

Jeremy Wilkinson/Stuff The man was diving near Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands and failed to return to his boat. (File photo)

The diver was located on rocks by the crew of a charter vessel about 9.15am Sunday, more than 18 hours after going missing.

He was transferred to a second vessel and returned to Whangaroa, police said.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion took part in the search, along with a Northland Emergency Services Trust rescue helicopter.

Police said they wanted to acknowledge Charter Operators and Far North Radio, who “used experience and vessel communications to successfully locate the diver”.

Supplied A Northland Emergency Services Trust rescue helicopter helped with the search. (File photo)

Far North Radio president and volunteer radio operator Annette Hall said she received a call on Saturday saying that the diver was late.

“From there I went straight to our on-duty search and rescue police officer. He had things underway very quickly,” she said.

The man’s son had been on the boat with him when he failed to return, she said. That boat returned to Whangaroa on Sunday morning.

Soon after, Hall received a call from the police, saying the man had been found.

“Then I got a call from the boat that had him on board, saying ‘This man is so lucky. We’ve just landed a striped marlin’.

“Everything that had happened since yesterday had just melted. The skipper said he was leaping around the boat.”

Far North Radio has been operating since 1947 and is run by volunteers.

Meanwhile, after the death of the diver at Matapia Island, Te Aupōuri has placed a rāhui on Te One-roa-a-Tōhē, from Waipakaru to Te Paki Stream. It will run until Tuesday, March 2.