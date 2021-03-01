Bush fire in north Auckland's Greenhithe sees homes evacuated, helicopter called in

Emergency services have been called to a large bush fire in Greenhithe, north Auckland.

A helicopter is being used to dump water on a large area of bush after it caught fire in north Auckland.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were attending an incident in the Blacks Rd area of Greenhithe on Monday afternoon.

Eight crews, 32 firefighters and a helicopter were battling the four hectare vegetation fire, said shift manager Paul Radden.

Police were also in attendance, assisting fire crews with the evacuation of three houses.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Eight crews, 32 firefighters and a helicopter have been deployed.

Julian Randall, a nearby business owner, said he was concerned for some wooden houses around the top of Blacks Rd after seeing “fairly thick smoke” making its way through the bush in that area.

He said he could see two fire trucks on the Blacks Rd side, and other pumps on other roads attempting to access the bush.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A number of homes are being evacuated by emergency services.

Randall, who is an ex-firefighter, said he saw a local farmer burning things earlier in the day. He said he saw flames in a field initially, but now he could just see a lot of smoke.

“I’ve lived here for four years, and I’ve never seen a fire like that in this area.”

Another resident, Malika Costar, who lives a few houses down from Blacks Rd, said she was alerted to the blaze after smoke began coming into her home.

Supplied The fire has spread across four hectares of vegetation.

She said a field fire was being put out by two fire crews at around 1.30pm.

“The fire in the middle was out of control.”

By 2.30pm, she said the fire seemed to be more contained as she could no longer smell smoke from her house, although she could still hear helicopters.

At 5pm, resident Marinka Yerushalmy said the helicopter continued to dampen down the bush.

Yerushalmy said she started to smell smoke around 11.30am. She wasn’t able to see anything at first but soon after, she started to see thick black smoke come over her home and realised the incident was serious.

Julian Randall/SUpplied Ex-firefighter Julian Randall could see “fairly thick smoke” from his nearby business.

She quickly closed all her windows and doors or her home and when the smoke became so thick she wasn’t able to see sunlight any more, she decided it was time to leave.

With two kids at home doing online learning due to alert level 3, she didn’t want her children breathing in the smoke.

Yerushalmy said ash was falling when they got to their car and about seven fire trucks were starting to put out the fire.

She understood the fire had started on private property and quickly spread to bush because of winds.

Yerushalmy said given a number of homes around the area were surrounded by the bush, residents were scared and nobody took it lightly.

Firefighters and police had been very informative throughout the afternoon and were making rounds to make sure residents were not in their homes, she said.