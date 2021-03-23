Police investigating after sudden death at Auckland Domain

Police are investigating a sudden death at Auckland Domain. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a person died at Auckland Domain.

A spokesman said police were notified at 10.12am Tuesday.

Cordons are in place around the area, off Domain Drive.

The spokesman said inquiries were being made to establish the circumstances of the death.

“No further information is available at this stage as police are still in the very early stages of inquiries.”

The domain, which was established in 1843, is the Auckland region’s oldest park and one of its largest at 75 hectares.

It houses the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Auckland City Hospital, numerous sports parks, and the Wintergardens.