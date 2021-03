John William Anderson, 37, died when his car crashed near Whanganui. (File photo)

Police have released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Whanganui.

Whanganui man John William Anderson, 37, died when his car crashed into trees on the side of State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi just before 8pm on Friday.

The section of road was closed while emergency services attended and the serious crash unit was at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.