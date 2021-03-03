Auditor-General throws out request to investigate Wellington City Council decision-making on central library privatisation

The auditor-general has declined a request to investigate a resolution to explore the privatisation of part of Wellington’s Central Library building.

The auditor-general has declined a request to investigate a resolution to explore the privatisation of part of Wellington’s Central Library building.

Last month Wellington city councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who has the libraries portfolio, called for the resolution made by the council’s annual plan/long-term plan committee to be scrutinised after Mayor Andy Foster made the suggestion among a raft of last-minute alterations.

It meant, after councillors voted it in 9-6 in favour, that council staff could look into selling part of the Victoria St library building to private investors for use as office space.

Fitzsimons said the last-minute amendment was likely in breach of the council’s own rules as well as the Local Government Act 2002, which aims to ensure decisions are made with adequate information, and analysis, on significant matters.

READ MORE:

* From optimism to self-implosion, what happened at Wellington City Council?

* Auditor-general called in again, then again, over surprise announcement from Wellington Mayor

* Local Government Minister not considering commissioner for Wellington City Council 'as yet'



She told the auditor-general in a letter on February 21 that the only forewarning councillors had of Foster’s changes were in a “difficult-to-comprehend email” from the Mayor just 36 hours before they were scheduled to meet.

At the time, councillors Rebecca Matthews, Teri O’Neill, Tamatha Paul, and Jill Day have all told Stuff they backed Fitzsimons.

In her request to the auditor-general, she stated it was inappropriate to consider the resolution without first rescinding an earlier council resolution on July 21, 2020, about retaining council ownership of the library building.

She was concerned the Local Government Act had been breached because a subordinate committee attempted to override a decision of the council.

She also asked the auditor-general to provide councillors and the council’s Executive Leadership Team with training on good governance.

In a letter to Fitzsimons, Controller and Auditor-General John Ryan said it was “not generally part of our role” to determine whether a council has complied with its legal obligations.

He noted the council’s general counsel provided advice that the council did not need to revoke or amend the July 2020 resolution.

Long-Term Plan deliberations were dynamic, and it was relatively common for last-minute adjustments to recommendations to be made, he said.

Fitzsimons told Stuff she was pleased her concerns had been thoroughly considered.

“The issues raised have been largely resolved by the recent comments from councillors [Nicola] Young and [Laurie] Foon which mean the library building will remain in council ownership.”

In response to Fitzsimons' initial letter, Foster said his suggestion to sell some office space in the building was about avoiding delays in reopening the library.

“The alternative would be to defer the library or to cut up to $180 million over the next three years from other capital programmes like pipes and climate change. That would be irresponsible and perhaps would interest the auditor-general.”

Wellington ratepayers are staring down the barrel of a proposed 17 per cent rates hike as the city deals with a deluge of big-cost items, of which repairs to the central library, which was closed in March 2019 after being found to be a quake-risk, is one. Others include urgent work on deteriorating pipes, and the Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport programme.

Foster has been approached to comment.