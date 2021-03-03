Rangitīkei town Marton in police lockdown after explosives found

A person entered Marton Police Station with what appears to be explosives, which they had found elsewhere.

Rangitīkei town Marton has been locked down after explosives were discovered.

There is a large police presence in the town and a police spokeswoman said a person has entered Marton Police Station with what appears to be explosives, which they had found elsewhere.

A cordon was put up on Stewart St between Morris St and High St.

A New Zealand Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team was on its way to help.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

A Marton woman, who did not want to be named, told Stuff the central part of town had been locked down by armed police and police told her it was a bomb scare.

A person at the Stewart Street Surgery near the police station said they had been evacuated, but have since been allowed back in the building.

A woman who works at Active Plus Marton, who did not want to give her name, said they were evacuated down the road from their building after a police had found a suspicious package.

She said there were still a few police in the area about 3.40pm. Active Plus is also near the police station.

The Club Hotel posted on Facebook it had been put into lockdown and evaluated by police, who were looking into a “possible explosion threat”.

Marton School had also gone into lockdown and the school posted on Facebook that police were looking into a threat in the area.

“Please do not come to the school. We will advise you of any further information as it becomes available. Your children are safe in their classrooms with our teachers.”