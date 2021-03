A person is seriously injured and a cordon is in place on Lees Pakaraka Rd in Masterton following a crash involving a car and a truck. (File photo)

A person is seriously injured following a crash between a car and truck in Wairarapa.

Police were alerted to the incident on Lees Pakaraka Rd, Masterton, about 3.50pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said a helicopter had been dispatched to assist.

Part of the road has been cordoned, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.