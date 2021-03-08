Coroner issues candle warning after Auckland man's death in house fire

Henele Maafu Halatanu died when his Pukekohe rental caught fire due to a fallen candle.

A coroner has issued a warning regarding unattended candles following a man’s death in a house fire.

Henele Maafu Halatanu,​ 55, died from soot inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning when his Pukekohe rental went up in flames in July 2018.

Further investigations by Fire and Emergency NZ found the fire was started by an unattended candle, which Halatanu used for lighting as the house was not connected to power.

On the day of the fire, Halatanu and his partner Teresa Turangakino had left the property briefly to go to the local store, according to a newly-released coroner’s report.

The pair were in a relatively new relationship and Turangakino was not living at the house, the report said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mark Jones is a wood carver and laments the loss of his workshop which was razed by an unattended candle.

When they returned home, they noticed smoke coming from inside the house.

They went inside to investigate and discovered flames and thick smoke.

Halatanu then told Turangakino to get out of the house, which she did. However, he remained inside.

He continued to call out to Turangakino for a period, however eventually went quiet.

Turangakino was unable to go back into the house to assist Halatanu. His body was later recovered by firefighters.

Kendall Hutt/Stuff The Blake Rd house was ablaze by the time fire crews arrived.

The house was destroyed by the fire, Fire and Emergency NZ fire risk manager Terry Jordan told Stuff the next day.

“A lot of it had burned out and collapsed. It would have started in the lounge area.

“It's possible that a curtain knocked the candle onto the floor,” he said.

The house did not have working smoke alarms, he added.

Coroner Katharine Greig’s report said candles could become a serious fire hazard if not used safely.

“Burning candles should never be left unattended,” she said.

The need to exit a burning house and not go back inside “cannot be overstated”, Greig said, adding that it takes only three minutes for a house fire to become unsurvivable.

“You should not go into, or back into, a burning house.

“If there is smoke it will be hot and poisonous and the best thing to do is get on your hands and knees and crawl low and fast to escape smoke.

“Get down, get low, get out,” she added, quoting the Fire and Emergency NZ website.

Regarding the property’s lack of working smoke alarms, Greig said the Residential Tenancies Act required landlords to provide working smoking alarms at the start of the tenancy.

Tenants must replace any dead batteries and inform the landlord of any issues.

“Properly installed and maintained smoke alarms are one of the best and least expensive means of providing an early warning of a potentially deadly fire.”