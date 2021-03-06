One dead after car rolls north of Warkworth, Auckland

The crash happened about 6pm on Saturday, north of Warkworth. (File photo)

A person has died after a car crashed and rolled just north of Auckland on Saturday night.

Emergency services closed off Matakana Rd north of Warkworth, Auckland, after the crash. The car had left the road and rolled just before 6pm.

One person was left with serious injuries.

Emergency services called for an airlift out for the patient, who later died.

Police are asking drivers to steer clear of the road between Oak River Drive and Wright Rd while they investigate.