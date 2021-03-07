Four die on roads within 12 hours

Four people were killed in crashes between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. (File photo)

Four people died in road accidents between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.

The first fatality was a motorcyclist involved in a collision with a car on Teddington Rd in Governors Bay, Canterbury, at 3.55pm on Saturday.

Just before 6pm on Saturday, a person died after a car crashed and rolled just north of Auckland.

Emergency services closed off Matakana Rd north of Warkworth, Auckland, after the crash. Emergency services called for an airlift out for the patient, who later died.

At 8.35pm on Saturday, a person died in a single-car crash on Mai Mai Valley Rd, near Reefton.

The fourth fatality occurred in Whanganui just after 2am on Sunday. One person died after being trapped in the wreckage of a car that collided with another car on Cross St, near Hinau St, Castlecliff.