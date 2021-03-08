Woman found dead in Auckland prison cell overnight

An inmate at Auckland Region women’s Corrections Facility in Wiri has died in their cell. (File photo)

A woman has been found dead in an Auckland prison cell overnight.

The woman was an inmate at the Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility in Wiri, south Auckland.

Prison director Steve Parr said staff carried out a welfare check at around 4.30am and found the woman unresponsive in her cell.

Staff immediately called an ambulance and began CPR, Parr said.

READ MORE:

* Inmate death at Waikeria Prison, cause to be investigated

* Auckland prison attack: Corrections officer has surgery for badly broken arm

* Suspected suicide at Spring Hill Prison



“Despite all efforts, staff were unable to resuscitate the woman,” he said.

Police had also been called to the facility and the woman’s next of kin would be notified.

“While investigations are under way, the death is not suspicious, and it appears the woman died of natural causes as a result of a pre-existing medical condition.”

Any staff or prisoners affected by the death were being provided support, Parr said.

STUFF Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said Corrections were “over protective” about letting him into prisons and steps to keep out COVID-19 has been at the expense of some prisoners’ rights.

“All deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.

“For all deaths in custody, there is an investigation by the independent Corrections inspectorate.”